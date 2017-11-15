Berwick MP launches toy appeal

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has launched her annual Christmas toy appeal, now in its seventh year.

Mrs Trevelyan is once more calling on north Northumberland residents to support the poorest children across the North East via the Salvation Army.

All types of new toys are welcome, for any age group. Supporters can drop off toys at the constituency offices at 21A The Hotspur, Bondgate Without, Alnwick, or Berwick Workspace, until Friday, December 9. Alternatively, email annemarie.trevelyan.mp@parliament.uk to organise a more local drop-off point or collection by one of the team.

Mrs Trevelyan said: “The Salvation Army does amazing work for people in need, especially during the festive period, when for some kids Christmas is not the time of excitement that it is for most. Receiving a gift from the Salvation Army Christmas Lunch is such a wonderful thing for them. I would once again encourage people to buy one more toy when out Christmas shopping to drop off for the appeal.”

For the teenagers, make-up and toiletries are especially popular as are sports kit and jewellery. And for the younger ones anything from a teddy bear or doll to drawing pads and pens, cars, trains, books, dressing up kit, building kits or games are always very popular.

Please do remember that toys with batteries are difficult as many of the recipients will not have funds to buy new batteries.