Berwick Labour confident after improved showing on June 8

The Berwick branch of the Labour Party celebrated the progress made in the recent General Election at a packed meeting at the Brown Bear in Berwick last week.

Having replaced the Lib Dems as the only real challenger to the Conservative Party in the Berwick constituency, enthusiastic members new and old alike discussed how they would work together to build on the impressive result.

Candidate Scott Dickinson, who secured 10,364 votes to come second ahead of Lib Dem Julie Pörksen, was in attendance and was positive about challenging to win the Berwick seat at the next election, pointing at examples from Kensington and Canterbury.

He said: “For more than 30 years, the Liberal Democrats have won by simply saying ‘only the Lib Dems can win here’. This result puts that argument to bed.”

The message from the meeting was that members were on hand to challenge the Tories and their damaging policies in Berwick and across north Northumberland. Only the Labour Party offers a message of hope, anti-austerity and the protection and investment in the public services we love, they say.