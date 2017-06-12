Bernicia tenders £500k contract for maintenance

Bernicia Homes is set to invite grounds maintenance organisations from across the North East to tender for its £500,000 estates maintenance contract.

Having now merged with Four Housing, the Bernicia Group has introduced a central estates management team which will be responsible for the upkeep of all sites across the region and will appoint external organisations to support.

The tender, worth £500,000 per year, will be split into seven separate contracts (Berwick, South Northumberland, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Sunderland, Durham and Teesside) with prospective suppliers able to tender for any combination of areas.

To tender for this project, firms are asked to visit the Due North Procurement Portal.

George Reed, head of property and estates, said: “This is the first time that all estates within the Bernicia Group will be managed by one team. Previously our various housing and assets teams dealt with each estate individually, but operating in this way means that we free up the time and skills to deal with issues better-related to their individual departments.

“We’ve already appointed external organisations to provide external and window cleaning services, but the grounds maintenance project is by far the most substantial.”

Tenders for water hygiene, lift maintenance and cyclical services will also be issued in the coming months.