Bell View to expand its meals service

Bell View Day Care, in Belford, is offering an important service to the community with its fresh, home-cooked meals and has already many satisfied customers.

It now has the capacity to increase the number of meals produced, so if anyone looking for some assistance with their meals should get in touch.

Those living in Belford are offered a wide-ranging choice of traditional British fare, delivered hot and ready to eat, five days a week.

For those living further afield, the same choice of main course plus optional dessert is offered freshly frozen and is delivered in foil containers ready to be transferred to a plate and put into the microwave.

At present, Bell View is delivering more than 50 meals a week to an area from Wooler to Berwick and across to Beadnell and Seahouses.

Meals, which cost £4 for a main course or £4.75 to include a dessert, can be ordered up to 3pm the day before for frozen deliveries or up to 10.30am the same day for Belford residents.

This service is not only reserved for the elderly and is available to anyone who would like a supply of meals.

Request your menu and order form from Bell View Day Care on 01668 219221 or visit the website – www.bellviewbelford.co.uk