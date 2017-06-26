Become a Friend and help protect heritage

Alnwick’s Bailiffgate Museum is hoping to welcome new Friends after its revamped membership scheme was launched last Friday.

From just £15, members get the chance to visit the award-winning museum for free all year round, including special exhibitions like the recent record-breaking Illustrating Harry Potter, which drew in thousands of people.

Friends of Bailiffgate Museum Sheila Starks and Liz Wood with their cotton bags.

Bailiffgate is staffed almost entirely by volunteers and gets little regular funding, so needs the financial support of the local community and visitors to keep going. Becoming a Friend is a great way of doing that.

Friends help to keep our heritage safe while benefitting from free entry, previews and other special events, social gatherings and now a free museum cotton bag with every membership. New family membership is now available too; for only £25, two adults and three children, can visit, free of charge, whenever they want.

Volunteer Jane Mann said: “Think of those long summer holidays, wet weekends in winter and the cost of other attractions.

“Friends are also able to bring their own visitors and friends at all times of the year and weather.

“Our volunteers always make visitors welcome and will help you make the most of your visits.”

Chairman of trustees, Mal Graham, added: “Members’ support is really vital to the museum and we hope as many local people as possible will join up for our new scheme, which has more options to suit different kinds of families.”

For more information on membership, pick up a leaflet in the museum or visit www.bailiffgatemuseum.co.uk