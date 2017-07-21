Beauty salon short-listed for top award

Have your say

An Alnwick beauty salon has been short-listed for a prestigious industry award, after ‘an intense judging process’.

The Powder Room Spa & Beauty, in the Market Place, has been named as a finalist in the Professional Beauty Regional Awards.

The venue, run by Leonie Dial, is in the running to win North East Boutique Salon of the Year.

The Powder Room is up against Divine Medispa, Durham; Hooker & Young Skin, Ponteland; and Rejoy, Darlington.

Leonie says she is delighted to be a finalist and admitted she was speechless when she found out.

She said: “I am absolutely over the moon with this and just so excited.

“It literally means so much, not just for the salon, but to represent Alnwick too.”

She also thanked her hard-working staff – Sabina Adams and Kayleigh Baston – for making the nomination possible.

The awards take place in Manchester on Sunday, October 8.

Sharon Webb, event manager from Professional Beauty, praised all of the salons which have made it through to the finals, describing it as a great achievement.

She said: “It was an intense judging process. This year, the number and quality of entries has got better and the judges commented on the professionalism of all the entries.”

The Powder Room offers a range of treatments and services, including a CACI non-surgical facelift; massages; waxing; eyelash extensions and tinting; bridal make-up; spray tans; and nail extensions, among other things.

The salon opened in the spring of 2015, launching in the former Silk and Sand shop. For information and to see a full range of treatments, visit The Powder Room Spa & Beauty Facebook page or call 01665 799267.