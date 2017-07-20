Beadnell homes plan poised for the green light

Plans to demolish Beadnell’s old school house and build four new homes are recommended for the go-ahead.

Darren and Lisa Kell want to build detached two-and-a-half storey, three/four-bedroom dwellings on the Meadow Lane site.

The application has been called in by the ward councillor to be determined at today’s North Northumberland Local Area Council meeting.

Three objections have been submitted, while Beadnell Parish Council has raised concerns about the children’s playground being overlooked and the height and design of the proposed buildings. It has also called for the homes, if approved, to have a permanent occupancy clause.

The AONB Partnership believes the current proposal is substantially better than the previous one.