Beadnell homes bid rejected by council

Plans to demolish Beadnell’s old school house and build four new homes on the site have been turned down by councillors.

Fears about the likelihood of the properties being used as holiday homes, as well as concerns about access, prompted the decision by Northumberland County Council’s north area council last week.

Coun Gordon Castle proposed that the scheme be refused because it was ‘not in the interests of the sustainability of the village’.

Coun Jeff Watson added: “The fact 83 per cent of homes in Beadnell are holiday homes is a real issue and something we need to address.

“But the real problem in planning terms is that there simply isn’t the access to and from these houses. I don’t like the thought of four houses on that tight road with cars reversing out.

“I am disappointed that the highways department feel it is adequate.”

Darren and Lisa Kell had wanted to build detached two-and-a-half storey, three/four-bedroom dwellings on the Meadow Lane site.

Paul Conn, of PDSE Architecture, felt it was a much higher quality design than an earlier proposal.

“I personally think they are a stunning and striking design,” he said.

Chairman, Coun Trevor Thorne welcomed the ‘different and modern’ design and felt the reasons for refusal were weak in planning terms.

He also pointed out there was ‘a dolly mixture’ of designs in Beadnell and the village was heavily reliant on holiday homes and tourism.

But Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, Conservative member for Bamburgh, said: “They would look more in keeping in the Spanish City at Whitley Bay than in the historic village of Beadnell.”

More than 15 objections had been submitted.

Dr Mike Spark said the development was ‘totally inappropriate’.

Beadnell Parish Council called for a rethink to come up with a design ‘more in keeping’ with the village.