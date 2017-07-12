Beadnell celebrates Northumbie win

The organisers of the first Northumberland Day have announced that Beadnell has scooped one of its special Northumbie Awards.

The village landed the Best Dressed Village or Parish prize, sponsored by The Northumbrian magazine, for its inspiring use of flags, bunting and decorations and the efforts of the community to ensure that everyone could celebrate the county’s first dedicated day in the calendar.

The village overcame the obstacle of not really having a centre by focusing attention on key buildings and places – the Bullring, the WI Hut, St Ebba’s Church and the area in and around the Craster Arms and Salt Water Café.

Yards of Northumberland flag-coloured material was bought to enable hundreds of bunting triangles to be cut out before being sewn on to tape.

Many flags flew, with some even being stapled to the village planters at the entrance to the village. Hundreds of red and yellow balloons were also blown up.

Coordinator Katie Archer said: “We are delighted to win one of the beautiful fused-glass Northumbie Awards designed by Helen Grierson.

“Northumberland Day proved to be a catalyst for the different groups in our village to move forward and work together with one goal in mind, which benefitted all equally.

“The feel-good factor that both villagers and visitors reported back to us is priceless and what Northumberland Day is all about.”

Other Northumbies went to Haydon Bridge (Best Community Involvement), Newsham Primary School in Blyth (Most Inspiring School) and Hexham Abbey (Best Designed Event).

Northumberland Day organiser, Jane Hunt, said: “The Beadnell Community Volunteers who organised all the decoration and a series of events in Beadnell really did the village proud.”

She added: “As well as creating a tremendous blaze of colour, there was a gingerbread cake competition, with all cakes cooked to an old Beadnell recipe, a car boot sale, a dog show and an exhibition of Beadnell heritage. At the Craster Arms, there was a hog roast, Punch and Judy Show and a performance by the Northumbrian Pipes and Drums band. It was all fabulous.”