Barry pedals for pounds in aid of HospiceCare

A cyclist who battled cancer has raised a three-figure sum for HospiceCare North Northumberland.

Barry Grieveson, from Alnwick, pedalled for pounds at last month’s Wooler Wheel Cycle Challenge.

On presenting his cheque of £353 to HospiceCare, Barry said: “Having experienced cancer earlier this year and recovered, it makes you think of all the people who are less fortunate not to have care and support around them to help them through life-limiting illnesses. My wife Julia, who volunteers at HospiceCare, and I were reassured to know that the nurses were there for us both if needed.”

HospiceCare, which has day-therapy centres in Alnwick and Berwick, needs to raise more than £525,000 this year and heavily relies on fund-raising and donations. The money that Barry has donated will support the delivery of 14 hours of Hospice at Home services.

To fund-raise for the hospice, contact Rebecca Taylor at fundraising@hospicecare-nn.org.uk or 01665 606515.