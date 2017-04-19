Bamburgh plans to go on public display

An exhibition is being held next week in Bamburgh around future plans for the village centre.

The public exhibition will be held in the Pavilion on Thursday, April 27 to display the proposals for improved streetscape in the village.

The scheme is designed to improve traffic flows and reduce congestion, leaving more space for people to move around in the popular tourist destination.

The exhibition is an opportunity for people to comment on the scheme, view potential materials and speak to council officers.

The exhibition will be open from 2pm until 7pm and all are welcome to come along.

Following the exhibition, the plans will then be displayed in St Aidan’s Church for one week to allow interested parties to view the plans and leave feedback.

It is part of a wider project that has already provided traffic calming on the village approach roads and is in the process of increasing the number of spaces in the council’s car park.

Paul Jones, director of local services and housing delivery with Northumberland County Council, said: “This is a good opportunity for local residents and other interested parties to come along and have their say on future plans for the village.

“We’d encourage as many people as possible to come along and see the proposals.”