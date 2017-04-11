Bamburgh Castle voted one of Britain’s best views

Beautiful Bamburgh Castle has been voted one of the top 20 great British views.

The iconic spot comes in at number 17, behind the likes of Cheddar Gorge and Big Ben. It is the only North East view in the list.

The top 20 covers all parts of the UK, from coastlines to celebrated landmarks. It has been put together by Samsung to celebrate the launch of the new Galaxy S8 smartphone.

Top spot goes to Snowdonia in Wales, the view of Llyn Llydaw from the summit of Snowdon. The Scottish Highlands and Stonehenge also feature in the top three.

More than 2,500 people took part in the study which asked respondents to vote from a longlist of incredible views which was created by a panel of leading travel experts from publications including Rough Guides, Mr and Mrs Smith, Wanderlust and Good Housekeeping.

The top 20 is:

1 Snowdonia – view of Llyn Llydaw from Mount Snowdon summit

2 Scottish Highlands – view of Three Sisters mountains, Glencoe Valley

3 Stonehenge, Wiltshire

4 St Ives Bay, Cornwall

5 Cheddar Gorge, Somerset

6 Loch Ness – view from Dores

7 Buttermere, Lake District

8 Parliament and Big Ben - view from Westminster Bridge, London

9 Giant’s Causeway, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

10 Loch Lomond – view from Conic Hill, Dunbartonshire

11 Ben Nevis

12 Edinburgh from Arthur’s Seat

13 Peak District – view from Stanage Edge, Derbyshire

14 Brecon Beacons – view from the summit

15 Durdle Door, Dorset

16 Spires of Oxford

17 Bamburgh Castle – view from the coast

18 Seven Sisters, Sussex

19 Bournemouth pier and beach

20 Kings College – view from the River Cam, Cambridge