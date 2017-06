Bamburgh Castle is in the running to win the UK’s Most Popular Castle award.

It is in the final 12 for the awards being run by HolidayLettings.co.uk

Chris Calvert, the castle’s director, said: “To make the shortlist when there are so many fantastic castle in the UK is great. I hope with our worldwide fan base we can get a great result.”

To win the award, Bamburgh Castle will need to receive the most votes on the Holiday Lettings website by Tuesday, June 20.