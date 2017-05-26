Back-to-back titles for Amble fish restaurant

The Old Boat House in Amble last night won Coastal Fish Restaurant of the Year at the Fishing News Awards for the second year running.

The restaurant was the only venue in the north of England to be nominated in the awards with competition from top restaurants all over the UK. The prestigious award recognises restaurants that have shown outstanding support for the commercial fishing industry in their local area.

The Old Boat House Food Group owners, Martin and Ruth Charlton, were thrilled to receive the award again, believing it will greatly benefit the coastal community by raising awareness of North-East tourism and providing employment opportunities in the region.

Speaking after last night’s ceremony in Aberdeen, Martin said: "We really hope this award shines a light on Northumberland, bringing in more visitors to boost the local economy. We want to further our commitment to giving young people opportunities to gain employment and learn high level skills."

On the back of the award, Martin and Ruth hope to expand The Old Boat House premises and take on more staff.

Ruth said: "To win this for a second time is amazing and it proves we are consistently dedicated to great food, service and sustainability. We hope winning this award will help us grow our business and expand our team in the coming year."

The restaurant's head chef, Daryl Duffy, added: "The support we've received leading up to this award has been incredible and we'd like to thank our dedicated team and all who voted from the bottom of our hearts."