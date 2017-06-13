Awareness campaign for live disease in North East

The North East has a far higher rate of hospital admissions and death from liver disease than the average in England.

Most liver disease can be prevented with earlier diagnosis and the national charity, the British Liver Trust, is visiting the region to raise awareness.

The British Liver Trust’s Love Your Liver campaign is visiting Sunderland on Monday and will be providing free liver checks in a branded mobile screening unit, but there is also an online screener.

The Love Your Liver awareness campaign aims to reach the one in five people in the UK who may have the early stages of liver disease, but are unaware of it.

Andrew Langford, chief executive of the British Liver Trust, said: “Liver disease and cancer of the liver affect millions of people in the UK – and the numbers diagnosed have been increasing at an alarming rate. It is a silent killer and people often don’t realise they have a problem until it is too late.

“Although the liver is remarkably resilient, if left until you see signs, it is often irreversible.

“I would urge everyone to take our online screener on our website to see if they are at risk and if you are in the area, please pop down to our mobile screening unit.”

Liver disease is largely preventable. More than 90 per cent is due to three main risk factors – obesity, alcohol and viral hepatitis. The British Liver Trust’s Love Your Liver campaign focuses on three simple steps to Love Your Liver back to health: Drink within recommended limits and have three consecutive days off alcohol every week; cut down on sugar, carbohydrates and fat and take more exercise; know the risk factors for viral hepatitis and get tested or vaccinated if at risk.