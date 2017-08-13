Awards presented to dedicated Army cadets

Have your say

Northumbria Army cadets from Alnwick, Amble and Broomhill Detachments recently gathered at Alnwick Army Reserve Centre for an enrolment and prize-giving evening.

The newly-recruited cadets, either affiliated to the Coldstream Guards or the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, were officially presented with their berets and certificates.

Cdt Carnegie - Best cadet Amble

Cadet CSgt Lois Donaldson won The Duke of Northumberland Cup for Best Cadet (Alnwick), while Cadet Katie-Marie Carnegie received The Viscount Ridley Cup for Best Cadet (Amble).

The Private Alexander Currie MM Memorial Shield for Best Recruit (Alnwick) went to Cadet Scott, while the Best Recruit Shield (Amble) was bestowed to Cadet Athey.

The Going Further Cup for outstanding contribution was jointly accepted by Cadet Scott and Cadet Surtees.

Athlete Cadet LCpl Pritchard received a cup on behalf of the W Company team for sporting achievement.

Cdt Scott - Best Recruit Alnwick

To find out more about the cadets, visit armycadets.com