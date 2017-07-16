Awards honour for RAF personnel

Air Vice-Marshal (AVM) Gerry Mayhew, Air Officer Commanding Number 1 Group, has conducted his annual formal inspection of RAF Boulmer.

AVM Mayhew visited personnel from around the station who are responsible for supporting operations at RAF Boulmer in its role of policing UK and NATO airspace.

He also presented honours and awards at a ceremony in the Officers’ Mess. Accolades included long service and good conduct medals.

AVM Mayhew praised each recipient for their hard work and said that he was honoured to present them with their awards.