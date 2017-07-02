Arty pupils rewarded for puffin posters

Giant puffin Tommy Noddy flew into two Amble schools to honour children who won the puffin painting competition.

Various works of art were displayed by numerous businesses in the town during the Amble Puffin Festival and the traders picked the best pieces.

The winners from Amble Links First School were Scarlett (Reception); Daisy (Year 1); Millie (Year 2); Harley (Year 3); and Lola (Year 4).

The winners from Amble First School (Edwin Street) were Emilia (Nursery); Jude (Reception); Ebony R (Year 1); Lexi C (Year 2); William O (Year 3); Pravhdeep (Year 4).

The children and the businesses have been thanked for supporting the event.

The Amble Puffin Festival took place from Saturday, May 27, to Monday, May 29, followed by the Puffin Fringe, from Tuesday, May 30, to Saturday, June 3.

The annual event celebrates all things puffin and included guided walks, talks, puffin cruises and the Colony Music Festival.

Tommy Noddy is the event’s mascot. For more details, visit amblepuffinfest.co.uk