The Alnwick Garden Trust’s Elderberries Programme offered local residents the chance to take part in some silk painting.

The results of which will be displayed as part of the Cherry Blossom Dedication Ceremony.

There was an open session held in our Pavilion Room, with the materials provided.

It was a great success, with members of the Blooming Well Group, Clinic Café, the Drop In Centre and residents from local residential homes all joining in the activity.