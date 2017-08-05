Art and craft project launched at The Alnwick Garden

A national project which draws on arts and crafts to connect older people with nature has been launched at The Alnwick Garden.

Older people’s housing and care charity, Abbeyfield, partnered with the Garden to launch its Pop Up Breath of Fresh Air Garden project, which encourages older people to be inspired by and reap the benefits of the outdoors, even during winter.

People from local craft groups and older people’s housing schemes throughout the district chatted over crochet hooks and swapped yarns at the launch event in the Garden’s Elderberries Room as they began making handcrafted, textile pop-up gardens inside recycled suitcases and briefcases.

The Duchess of Northumberland, a patron of Abbeyfield, said: “Inspiring and connecting people through gardening is at the very heart of The Alnwick Garden Trust.

“We are delighted that Abbeyfield’s Breath of Fresh Air pop-up garden initiative has its roots in The Alnwick Garden.”

April Dobson, head of dementia and innovation at Abbeyfield, added: “A Breath of Fresh Air celebrates all the benefits simply going outdoors and taking a breath of fresh air brings.”

Craft gardens created as part of the project during the winter months will bloom to form a Springtime Breath of Fresh Air Pop Up Garden exhibition at The Alnwick Garden next May.

Breath of Fresh Air pop-up garden sessions will take place on the first Wednesday of each month from 10 am to 1pm in the Elderberries Room at The Alnwick Garden.

For more information about the pop-up garden workshops or other activities for older people at the Garden, contact Tracy Jones on 01665 511 356 or email tracy.jones@alnwickgarden.com