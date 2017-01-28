Arrest after man dies in Northumberland assault

Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a man in Hexham earlier today.

At 4.07am, police received a report from the ambulance service that a man had been found unconscious with head injuries outside the Studio Sport Bar on Priestpopple in Hexham.

Officers attended and found a 32-year-old man was being treated by paramedics, but he sadly died at the scene as result of his injuries.

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he is currently in custody.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Dave English, said: “We know there were several people in the area at the time of the assault and we would ask them to come forward. We also need to speak with anyone who may have information which could help our inquiries.

“Extra officers are also carrying out patrols in the area to offer reassurance to the local community, who understandably are shocked by this tragic death. This assault is being treated as an isolated incident.”

Anyone who saw or heard anything around the time of the incident or anyone with any information that could help police is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 194 of 28/01/17. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.