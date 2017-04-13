Armed police called to incident in Ashington

Armed police were called to an incident in Ashington today (Thursday).

Officers, including members of Northumbria Police’s armed response unit, were called to College Road following reports of concern for a man inside.

The road was closed for nearly two hours while officers dealt with the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to an address in College Road, Ashington, at 9.58am today following reports of concern for a man.

“As a safety precaution, officers dealing with the incident closed College Road while the incident was dealt with.

“A 44-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”