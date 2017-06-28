Argos stores bag money for cancer charity

Staff and customers at Argos, in Alnwick, are celebrating after stores in the region reached their £100,000 fund-raising target for charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support.

The target was initially set as a challenge by Cramlington store manager Nicola Rutherford when the partnership began two years ago, and a fund-raising drive by more than 30 stores in the area, including Alnwick, has led to the six-figure sum being raised.

With unstoppable enthusiasm, the local stores took on challenges big and small, including an epic coast-to-coast cycle ride, hiking Hadrian’s Wall and taking part in swimathons to meet the total – which adds to the staggering £2 million that has now been achieved by Argos stores nationwide.

Catriona Munn, senior partnership manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “To hit such a huge fund-raising target so quickly is an achievement. Congratulations to each and every person involved.”