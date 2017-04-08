Archaeology scheme secures £10k in funding

Archaeologists at Bradford Kaims, part of the Bamburgh Research Project, have received a £10,000 funding boost.

The grant has come from the Society of Antiquaries of London, through the Margaret and Tom Jones Fund, set up to encourage further innovative work into assessing large archaeological landscapes.

Tom Gardner, project officer, said: “We have been awarded a total of £10,363 to conduct a series of geophysical analyses across the Bradford Kaims landscape with community volunteer help and training.

“The grant will also fund a sequence of 11 new radiocarbon dates, the use of a mechanical excavator to help us expand our excavations at Hoppenwood Bank and specialist geoarchaeological research into the soil systems in action at Hoppenwood Bank and around the site.”

He added that this should allow ‘a comprehensive analysis of the significance of the wider landscape and its archaeology’ across the Bradford Kaims.