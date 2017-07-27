Arch’s support for development is withdrawn

Arch’s support for a proposed new housing development in Beadnell has been withdrawn.

In April, we reported that the scheme for 52 homes in the Horse Field by Swinhoe Road could be bought out by the development company, which is wholly owned by the county council, to provide homes to let to local people.

In January, Teesside-based company Hellens Residential revealed proposals for the new properties on land to the west of the village, which has a high proportion of second homes.

Its scheme, to include two and three-bedroom semi-detached houses, 24 four and five-bedroom detached homes and four three-bedroom bungalows, would likely have delivered 15 per cent affordable housing in line with council policy.

But documents seen by the Gazette showed that Arch would have made the homes available on assured shorthold tenancy agreements at affordable rents for full-time residents.

However, this week, the area’s county councillor, Guy Renner-Thompson revealed that Arch’s support has been withdrawn as part of the council’s new Conservative administration’s ongoing review of the organisation.

“The application under the previous administration was completely out of touch with the wishes and needs of local people,” he said.