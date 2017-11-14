Apprenticeships and broadband on agenda

The fourth Alnwick Town Council Business Networking Forum meeting will take place next week with a diverse range of topics on the agenda.

It will be held from 6pm on Tuesday, at the St James’ Church Centre on Pottergate.

Alnwick Town Council’s projects and funding officer, Tim Kirton, said: “We have an eclectic mix of presentations for the November 21 meeting and I am sure they will be of interest to a great many local businesses, from the town’s sole and small traders to its large companies.

“We have Josie Oliver, from employability and skills at Northumberland County Council, who will be advising on the apprenticeships, work placements and training which are available for Alnwick companies.

“Melanie Thompson-Glen, of Gateshead College, will then advise on the funding available for business training for firms in the town.So, attendees will hear an idea of what is available and how to get the funding to deliver it.

“We will then have two presentations on digital matters which are already of great importance to Alnwick’s firms, but which will become even more important over the next year. Sylvia Pringle, of iNorthumberland, will be here to help and enable Alnwick’s businesses, particularly sole and small traders, to take up superfast broadband.

“After that, Mark Finlay and Elaine Boak will explain the free help available from a special programme at Lloyd’s Bank to get businesses signed up to digital inclusion.”

The town council will also want to know which topics should be addressed at future meetings. Anyone wishing to attend should contact Tim to confirm their attendance on timkirton@hotmail.co.uk, 07926 364339 or 01665 602574.