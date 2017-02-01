Apply to be young ranger with Northumberland National Park

Northumberland National Park is calling on conservation-minded youngsters with a passion for nature to come and experience life as a National Park ranger.

The successful Young Volunteer Ranger programme is for those aged 16 to 25 with the spring placements a 10-day commitment between April and June.

The closing date for programme applications is noon on Monday, February 6. Visit tinyurl.com/hulbdtu

Successful applicants will work alongside National Park staff as part of its ranger team to get actively involved in the care and management of the Park, including its sites, woodlands and nature reserves.

Jane Riddell, Northumberland National Park Ranger, said: “The Volunteer Ranger placement programme is a fantastic opportunity to get hands-on and experience the work of our National Park rangers and specialist teams.

“It’s designed to give young people a unique learning opportunity where they can gain practical experience and pick up a range of different skills connected to conserving and managing the natural environment.

“We believe that young people should have the opportunity to explore and enjoy learning by utilising the National Park to deliver education through real-life examples which inform and inspire.

“Everyone who takes part will get a great understanding of protected areas, landscapes, species and the important role of Northumberland National Park in land management and conservation. We hope that by offering this experience it will inspire the next generation of landscape enthusiasts.”

Young Volunteer Ranger placements aim to develop on the job skills through a variety of practical tasks including maintenance work on historic buildings and public rights of way to workshop days, biodiversity studies and working with the National Park Authority’s ecologist, archaeologist, farming team and access officer.