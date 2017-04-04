Apply for cash from community fund

Groups supporting their neighbourhoods and communities across the Northumbria Police area have again been invited to apply for money from the PCC’s Community Fund.

Launched this week, the 2017/18 fund is available for activities or projects supporting key priorities in Police and Crime Commissioner Dame Vera Baird QC’s Police and Crime Plan.

Grants of up to £2,000 are available to charities, voluntary or community groups and social enterprises tackling anti-social behaviour, promoting crime prevention and building community confidence.

The closing date for applications is Sunday, April 30. For more information and details of how to apply, visit www.northumbria-pcc.gov.uk

“I really do appreciate the work these groups are doing in communities to support the priorities in my Police and Crime Plan,” Ms Baird said.

“This plan followed extensive consultation with the communities and neighbourhoods in the force area where the public told me about the issues they wanted to see police do more about.

“By helping these groups and projects to deliver local solutions to local issues, it further supports my plan by providing crucial assistance to the work being carried out by Northumbria Police.”