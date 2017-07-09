Applications submitted to the council

A selection of the latest planning applications submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Alnmouth: James Gray, land west of Four Winds, Foxton Drive, reserved matters for approved application 15/04000/OUT.

Amble: Amble War Memorial, Queen Street, listed building consent – structural repairs to the internal concrete floor and concrete roof within the clock tower; Neil Gray, land south of Unit 1, Coquet Enterprise Park, car workshop; Kris Burnett, 22 Castle View, extension and garage conversion to form new annex.

Chatton: Mr & Mrs Simon Newington-Bridges, Homildon House, Spylaw, single-storey extension.

Edlingham: Rosie Robson, land west of Appletree Cottage, new dwelling.

Felton: Mr & Mrs John Holmes, Anvil House, 1 Prospect Close, conservatory to real elevation; Mr CP Dinning, land west of West Moor House, demolition of redundant farm building and conversion of a further agricultural building to create three dwellings.

High Hauxley: Ray Haskins, 20 Kirkwell Cottages, retrospective planning permission for therapy unit.

Kielder: Craig McClen, Kielder United Reform Church, works to install a water supply.

Seahouses: Mr & Mrs Godber, 9 Stone Close, single-storey side extension; George McKay, 19-21 King Street, two-storey extension to north-west; Anne Noble, Midcote, Shoreston, listed building consent for enclosure of entrance courtyard with a flat roof and roof lantern.

Swarland: Mr Hart, land north of 6 Kenmore Road, The Larches, demolition of garage and construction of three-bedroom dormer bungalow with detached single garage.

Wooler: Sheila Swain, 83 Weetwood Avenue, side single-storey kitchen/dining extension.