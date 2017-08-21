Appeal is made to find grey seal

An appeal has been made to try and find a grey seal with a piece of rubber wrapped tightly around its neck.

Janice Baldwin raised concerns after seeing the seal on Longstone Island whilst on a boat trip to the Farnes on August 3.

She said: "I have contacted the British Divers Marine Life Rescue, who have then contacted the skippers which run the boat trips, and I have also spoken to the National Trust volunteers based at Seahouses, but unfortunately the seal has still not been found. They are continuing to look for it. There is no doubt that if it's not helped soon it will suffocate or starve to death.