Appeal for missing Northumberland man

Police are appealing for help in tracing a vulnerable, missing 63-year-old Northumberland man.

Alan Davis, from Comb Hill in Haltwhistle, left his home sometime after 1am today.

He is described a white man, 5' 2" tall, very thin build, with thinning hair. At this time, it is not known what he was wearing.

Police are very concerned for his welfare due to the weather conditions and are carrying out searches to locate Mr Davis.

Officers are appealing for anyone who sees him to call police straightaway. Officers are also asking people to check nearby sheds and outbuildings in case he may have sought shelter

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference number 243 13/01/17.