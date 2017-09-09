Appeal for donations to cover Yogi’s vet bill

Dog-rescue charity SHAK has launched a fund-raising appeal to pay the vet bill for a pup in its care, ‘to help him get his young life back on track’.

Adorable pooch Yogi, who has already endured ‘life-changing surgery’ to remove two toes before arriving at the Alnwick-based sanctuary, desperately needs an x-ray.

And Stephen Wylie, founder of SHAK, is looking for donations to cover the £300 bill.

He said: “Yogi is a very special boy who has come to us as a stray. He is still very much a baby, but despite being so young, he has already suffered-life changing surgery.

“Yogi doesn’t put much weight, if any, on his back right foot, and while we’re not entirely sure of the reason, I think the fact he has had his middle two toes removed will account for a lot of it.

“He is gorgeous, but the chances of getting him a foster home without knowing what’s wrong, and having no history whatsoever, is very slim.

“The vets found no issue with his leg. The toes that are missing are very much the weight-bearing ones, which in turn could explain the limping, but it has been decided that an x-ray to find the full cause is the best way forward.

“The next step in Yogi’s journey will cost around £300 and we are appealing for people to help us pay Yogi’s vet bill so we can help him get his life back on track. He is such a loving boy and deserves this.”

You can donate to shak@shak.org.uk via PayPal or send a cheque, payable to SHAK, to SHAK, Greenwell Road, Alnwick, NE66 1HB.