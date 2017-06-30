Appeal after rape in Northumberland

Police are appealing for information after an alleged rape in Ashington, which took place in the early hours of yesterday morning (Thursday).

A female left her address to go for a walk at around 1.30am and was attacked in the area of Langwell Crescent.

Police are looking for a male in connection with the incident who is described as white, large build and wearing a baggy black jacket with a hood. He spoke with a local accent.

An investigation has now been launched to identify the person responsible and specialist officers are currently supporting the victim. Police are continuing inquiries and urge anyone with any information to come forward. Officers will be on patrol in the area to reassure the public.

If anyone saw anything, contact police on 101, quoting log 970 29/06/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.