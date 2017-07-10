Appeal after injured man found in field in Northumberland

A man is in hospital in a life-threatening condition after being found in a field in Northumberland this morning.

Police are appealing for information following a report received at 8.57am of concern for a man who was found in a field in Cresswell.

Officers attended the scene and the man was taken to the Northumbria hospital with serious injuries. His condition is believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances that led to the man's injuries. Officers are on patrol in the area to reassure residents and visitors to the area and are available to speak to anyone with any concerns.

Anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the Cresswell area is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 193 100717, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.