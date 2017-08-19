Another charity trek is ticked off

A woman on a fund-raising quest to raise money for a mental-health charity got to the end of a Northumberland route at the weekend.

Catherine Hossain and two friends completed the 150-mile Reivers Way, on Sunday, walking the final leg from Bamburgh to Alnmouth, having started in Corbridge eight days before.

On Facebook, where she has been publishing daily updates, she said: “I’m so glad I did it, but there’s no way I’m ever doing it again – not in a oner anyway!”

It forms part of her ongoing challenge to raised money for the charity Mind by walking 700 miles, which will conclude with the 40-mile, 24-hour Mind Hike next month and has already taken in the Three Peaks and Hadrian’s Wall.

Sponsor her at www.virgin moneygiving.com/HossHike