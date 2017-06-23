Another award could be on the menu for restaurant

The Old Boat House, in Amble, has been shortlisted for the 2017 Seafood Restaurant of the Year competition.

The award, presented by Seafish and The Caterer, is designed to find the best restaurants cooking and serving seafood dishes.

The competition assesses restaurants on the quality of the seafood dishes they serve, their responsible sourcing policies and their knowledge of fish and shellfish species both front and back of house.

The Old Boat House is one of 10 shortlisted. During July and August, these restaurants will be visited by a mystery diner judge. This round of judging will produce a top-five finalist list which will be further appraised by the judging panel in early September, with the overall national winner announced in September.

The Old Boat House is in the top 10 alongside Ninth Wave, Argyll and Bute; Rockfish, Devon; Rocksalt, Kent; The Idle Rocks, Cornwall; The Kilted Lobster, Edinburgh; The Salt Room, Brighton; The Staith House, North Shields, Three Chimneys, Isle of Skye; and Wright Brothers, London.

Along with a trophy for the restaurant, three members of the team from the winning venue will be invited on a study trip to Devon, to further hone their knowledge.

In May, The Old Boat House won Coastal Fish Restaurant of the Year at the Fishing News Awards for the second year running.