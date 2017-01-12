Another application lodged for new homes in Northumberland village

Plans for a further 41 homes, in a Northumberland village which has seen a number of schemes approved in recent years, have been submitted.

Miller Homes wants to build the properties on land south of Deneburn and next to West Lane Caravan Park, off Rothbury Road, on the western edge of Longframlington.

The development would comprise four two-bedroom houses, 16 three-bedroom homes, 15 four-bedroom properties and six five-bedroom dwellings.

In terms of affordable housing, there would be ‘an element’ in the form of four bungalows, ‘with the tenure to be agreed with the council’.

The planning statement submitted as part of the application includes: ‘This proposal brings the opportunity to provide a high-quality, sustainable housing development aiding in significantly boosting the supply of new housing and also meeting local needs.

‘Providing these homes in an appealing location which is in close proximity to existing services and facilities will, in terms of boosting housing supply, provide a sustainable and attractive option.’

Citing a number of key points including the mix of housing types, the element of affordable housing and the sustainable location, it concludes that ‘the application proposed is wholly appropriate and suitable at the proposed site’.

However, several other schemes have been approved/built in Longframlington in recent years, with another in the pipeline.

In November 2014, Alnwick-based developer Cussins was given the green light for 37 new homes on land north of Rimside View.

That same month, we reported that Two Castles Housing Association, working with Partner Construction, had built 25 energy-efficient homes for rent to local people, at Healeycote View on Rothbury Road.

A scheme for 10 detached properties to the north of the village, on land opposite the cemetery was lodged in May 2015 and then approved, despite objections, by a council planning committee in December that year.

Then, last year, Cussins submitted a bid for another 26 homes, on land north of Cairn View, for the second phase of its Fenwick Park development, which would take the total number of properties to 63.