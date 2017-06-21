Annual village show cancelled due to a lack of volunteers

A popular annual village event will not be taking place this year.

The 2017 Swarland Show has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers.

However, organisers hope that the 2018 event will go ahead and have made an appeal for helpers.

A statement on vynerpark.org.uk said: ‘Sadly, due to lack of volunteers, the Swarland Show 2017 will not be happening. If you’re interested in helping run the show in 2018, please contact us.’

Anyone interested in helping out should leave a message at the Swarland Show Facebook page.

The event is usually staged in August at the village’s Vyner Park. A fun day out for all the family, previous attractions have included a display of vintage cars and motorbikes, a dog show, bungee trampoline, face-painting and exhibits in the show tent.