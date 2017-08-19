Annual show at Whittingham proves popular once again

Have your say

It's a blustery afternoon at Whittingham, where villagers are holding their annual celebration of everything rural.

But the sun made an appearance at Whittingham Show, which has been part of the community for more than 300 years, as it attracted 865 entries in the show tent - the third highest yet.

Among the attractions and exhibits are dog classes, sheep classes, a craft tent, a children's tent and a dog show.

