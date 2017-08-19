Search

Annual show at Whittingham proves popular once again

Norman Laidler judges the flowers - the number of entries and standard were excellent. Pictures by Jane Coltman.
It's a blustery afternoon at Whittingham, where villagers are holding their annual celebration of everything rural.

But the sun made an appearance at Whittingham Show, which has been part of the community for more than 300 years, as it attracted 865 entries in the show tent - the third highest yet.

Third highest number of entries in the main exhibition marquee.

Among the attractions and exhibits are dog classes, sheep classes, a craft tent, a children's tent and a dog show.

More pictures and cup results in next week's Gazette.

Portraits in the children's section.

