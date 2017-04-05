Annual fashion show helps charity raise a stunning amount of money

Models strutted their stuff on the catwalk to help raise almost £3,000 for HospiceCare North Northumberland.

The charity’s annual fashion show was held on Friday night at Alnwick’s Duchess’s Community High School and attracted more than 200 people.

Male models for Hotspur 1364. Picture by Jess Rix

HospiceCare supporters of all ages were transformed into catwalk models, with hair and beauty provided by Hair Naturelle, in Felton, and Capella, in Alnwick.

They flaunted the latest spring-fashion designs from Alnwick-based high-street retailers Boutique Ravello, Dorothy Perkins, Kiddies Kabin, Hotpsur 1364 and The Emporium, as well as hats by couture milliner Margaret Woodliff Wright, from Doxford.

The school’s students were also involved, with the GCSE and A-Level textile pupils showcasing their final exam pieces.

The drama and music pupils performed hit songs from their recent production, Fame, while representatives from the food-technology department spent Friday preparing 450 canapés to serve to guests.

The hospice has centres in Alnwick and Berwick and the £2,883 raised at the fashion show means that the charity can provide 115 hours of Hospice at Home specialist care to people in the local community.

Hospice manager Susan Gilbertson said: “We are delighted with how the event went. It was a particularly poignant occasion this year, having originally started the event five years ago for our patients and their families to share a memorable evening. Sadly many of those patients are no longer with us, but their memories never fade.”

“We want to thank everyone who supported the evening; our models, the fabulous high-street retailers in Alnwick, Paula Rosa Photograghy, our volunteers, our sponsors MSP ltd, the events team at The Alnwick Garden, the Duchess’s High School pupils and our amazing supporters who made the evening the success that it was.”

For more information about the hospice, visit www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk