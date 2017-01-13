Anglers to help pay for the cost of pier repairs

Anglers will be raising money to help pay for repairs at a fire-damaged harbour.

The structure at Warkworth Harbour, in Amble, was damaged on New Year’s Day after a fire burnt through the wood and left a hole.

A call to alert the fire and rescue service was made at 7.53am and the area was cordoned off after the incident.

This week, the South Jetty has been closed to allow for repairs to take place, meaning people have been unable to walk all the way around.

To help pay for the restoration costs, Amble Sea Angling Club has agreed to donate funds to Warkworth Harbour Commission.

On Sunday, at the club’s Open Shore Championship – which is the 40th of its kind – a bucket will be available for any competitors to leave donations.

For more information about this weekend’s angling competition, including registration fee and fishing times, turn to this week’s back page.

In a Facebook post on Amble Community Team’s group page, former town councillor Katrina Cassidy wrote: ‘A few nights ago, five ‘anglers’ decided it would be a good idea to have a fire on Amble pier. The result was approximately £3,000-worth of damage.

‘As a goodwill gesture, Amble Sea Angling Club will be making a donation to the Harbour Commission to help with restoration costs and a bucket will be available at the Open for any angler who also wishes to make a donation, no matter how small.

‘We hope this gesture will go some way to showing not all anglers are thoughtless idiots and hopefully keep the pier open for our use.’

The Gazette previously reported that the cause of the fire was not believed to have been malicious.