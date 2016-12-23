Anger after Christmas tree is vandalised

Wooler parish councillors have expressed their dismay after the village’s Christmas tree was vandalised by youngsters.

The incident happened at the top of High Street on Monday evening, just a few hours before the start of the monthly meeting at 7pm.

Parish-council chairman Robert Donkin said: “The tree has been vandalised. At about 5pm, three young children – who were not very old – were pulling the tree lights and shaking the tree. The lights have been tampered.”

The parish council said it was very disappointing and Coun Rosanna Reid described the incident as a real shame.

Wooler’s Christmas lights were switched on at the start of the month.

Coun Donkin thanked everyone who helped with the festive illuminations.

Coun Reid praised the lights, saying: “They are the best they have ever been. They are fantastic.”