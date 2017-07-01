Andrew tackles The Wall to support his kids’ school

A north Northumberland man has completed a gruelling run and is now well on his way to raising £3,000 for Swarland Primary School.

Earlier this month, Andrew Wilson took on endurance event The Wall – 69 miles of challenging terrain along Hadrian’s Wall in 24 hours.

Andrew Wilson at the end of the race with his official time.

Andrew managed to complete the ultra-marathon event in 23 hours, seven minutes and 41 seconds, with the heat, terrain and overnight running meaning it was ‘pretty brutal’.

On a route from Carlisle to Newcastle – ‘one of the toughest physical challenges I have ever attempted’ – he crossed the finish-line with his children Michael and Juliet, who were in their pyjamas as it was 6am!

Andrew also received support from his sister, Cate Jones, who joined him on the route before ‘deciding her motivational role was complete’ at the fourth checkpoint at Newburn.

So far, through his Justgiving page and offline sponsorship, more than £2,000 has been raised, which will go towards a revamp of the playground at Swarland Primary School.

Andrew's sister Cate Jones joined him along the route in support.

It will provide additional equipment and facilities to enhance the pupils’ comfort, safety and enjoyment while at the same time creating a stimulating environment for them.

You can still sponsor Andrew at https://www.just giving.com/crowdfunding/Andrew-Cate-and-THE-WALL