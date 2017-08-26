Ancient chapel celebrates 150 years since its resurrection

A historic north Northumberland chapel is celebrating 150 years since its restoration.

The Chapel of the Holy Trinity Old Bewick dates back to the 12th century and is said to have connections to Queen Maud, wife of King Henry I, the fourth son of William the Conqueror.

Inside the Chapel of the Holy Trinity Old Bewick.

There is evidence of an Anglo Saxon building here before the current chapel, which is predominantly Norman in style.

It was damaged on a number of occasions in Border skirmishes but was repaired and brought back to life on each occasion.

In the early 18th century, the roof was blown off in a storm and it was left a ruin for more than 100 years, until in 1866 a Mr J Langlands had the chapel restored and it reopened for services on September 4, 1867.

Since then it has been in continuous use and has enjoyed a more peaceful period of its history.

To mark 150 years since its last restoration and celebrate this latest milestone in the chapel’s turbulent history, television presenter and author John Grundy will speak at a service there on Sunday, September 3, at 10.30am.

Tucked away in a wooded fold in the hills below Bewick , visitors to the stone age sites at Blawearie have for centuries walked past here and added to the ‘sense of place.’

Anyone who has appreciated this tiny chapel and its tranquil setting is invited by the Rev Marion Penfold and the Parochial Church Council to this service of Eucharist and to join in the refreshments afterwards to mark this historic occasion.

The chapel is signposted along the U102 road at NE66 4DZ just north of Old Bewick, between Eglingham and Chillingham.