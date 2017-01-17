Ambulance crew helped to reach ill man on Holy Island

Seahouses lifeboat was called to help an ambulance crew get to Holy Island to treat an ill man when the tide was in on Monday morning.

UK Coastguard were alerted by North East Ambulance Service and requested the launch of the all-weather lifeboat at 6.49am.

The causeway was due to be closed by the tide until 8.55am.

As the lifeboat was launching, the ambulance crew arrived at Seahouses harbour.

Information was then received from Holy Island coastguard team, that they were able to transport the ill male over the causeway safely as the tide was receding, to meet the ambulance on the mainland side.

The lifeboat was then cancelled, and the ambulance was re-directed to the mainland side of the Holy Island causeway.

The lifeboat then returned to station at 7.30am and the crew stood down.