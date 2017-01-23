Amble Town Council: Police alcohol warning, new running club and youth provision

Action to clamp down on under-age alcohol sales in Amble will continue, police have warned, after three pubs were caught selling drink to under-U18s.

Alnwick and Amble Neighbourhood Sergeant, Sharon Wilmore-Greaves, said that test operations will be held to ensure that staff at licensed premises are acting responsibly.

She said: “Three pubs here did fail a test operation back in August, but that has been addressed through licensing and meetings.

“We have been promoting Challenge 25 and this will be taken on board.

“Going forward, there will probably be more test operations running to make sure everything we have gone through is in place. It is not about trying to catch people out; what it does do is make sure that they have got things in place for staff.”

Sgt Wilmore-Greaves said that she was delighted with how things went over the Christmas period.

She said: “From a nighttime economy perspective in Amble over the Christmas and New Year period, we were absolutely delighted with the fact that we haven’t had the level of crime or problems in the pubs and streets that we anticipated.”

Amble Mayor Jane Dargue said that she felt that there has been a greater police presence in the town, which she welcomed.

Members also welcomed thes return to work of popular PCSO Darin Fawcett, following health issues.

○ Discussions are being held with Active Northumberland regarding the setting up of a coach-supported beginners’ running group in Amble.

The group would be for those who want to start running in a social and friendly atmosphere.

Mayor of Amble Jane Dargue said: “I’ve personally heard of a lot of people wanting to try out running, but not wanting to run alone or travel to join a club.

“I am really encouraged that by working with Active Northumberland we can start up a running club in Amble again to enable people of all abilities to give this a try-out.

“We have had a good response already and early indications are that it is something that people would be interested in turning out for and I am very hopeful about it.”

The meeting also heard that Amble Puffin Festival organisers would like to add a run to the activity programme for this year’s event, which takes place in the spring.

“This year’s festival is going ahead, that was never in any doubt,” said Coun Craig Weir.

○ Youth provision is to be stepped up in Amble, after complaints from town councillors.

At last month’s town-council meeting, members voiced frustration at a lack of support from the Northumberland Youth Service.

Since then, action has been taken and a youth worker will now attend sessions at Amble Youth Project.

At Thursday’s town-council meeting, a representative from the youth service said: “We promise that things will happen, and already things are happening, and the commitment is here to stay.”

“We will cover sessions and we are trying to find a permanent worker for the project. We will come and offer support and we can help in many different areas.”

Mayor of Amble Jane Dargue said: “It is fantastic and it is encouraging that from the last meeting something has been put into operation; that is very good.”

Coun Jeff Watson, who is chairman of the project, said he was impressed with the youth service for acting promptly and hoped the arrangement between the youth project and youth service will be long term.

The representative added that the service would like to develop links with James Calvert Spence College.

○ A town litter-pick will be held on Saturday, February 11, starting at 10am in the Town Square. There will be incentives and prizes to encourage the community to take part.

○ A meeting to discuss the potential development of Amble’s neighbourhood plan has been deferred until after the May elections.

○ The town council has given £100 donations to Tiny Woods Football Academy and Active Northumberland, and a £75 grant to Alnwick’s Bailiffgate Museum.

○ Amble’s history trails, with new routes and information boards, are being launched on Wednesday afternoon.