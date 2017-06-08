Amble studio offering Manchester bee tattoos

An Amble tattoo studio is offering to ink the iconic Manchester bee onto customers today, to raise money for victims of the city’s terrorist attack.

The bees have become a symbol for the 22 killed after terrorist Salman Abedi detonated his bomb in the foyer of Manchester Arena on May 22. One of those caught up in the attack was Amble teenager Kai Brown, who suffered bruising in the ensuing panic.

In a show of hope and defiance, people have rushed to get the bee tattoo, helping to raise money for the We Love Manchester Emergency fund in the process.

And today, Grayscale Tattoo Studio, on Amble’s Wellwood Street, is offering to ink the bees for £40, in aid of victims of the tragedy.

Posting on Facebook earlier today, the studio wrote: ‘The studio is in full swing this morning and it’s great to see so many people showing support.

‘We have made a great start to the day and managed to work through the mass of people. We have spaces from now, it’s walk in all day until the last bee – even if we’re going until 11pm.’