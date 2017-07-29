Amble’s Dovecote Centre is up for sale

Have your say

A former community building in Amble is up for sale.

The Dovecote Centre closed its doors last summer after Northumberland County Council decided not to renew the lease from the Diocese of Newcastle.

The authority ran its Learning and Skills Service (Adult Learning) from the venue, while a number of groups were also based there.

News of its closure sparked concern in the community, with clamours to try to save it.

But last month, we reported that the Diocese was set to put the centre up for sale and refused Amble Town Council’s call to reopen the site’s car park in the mean time.

Now the property is available to buy and is being marketed by George F White.

Amble Mayor Jane Dargue said that she hoped that whoever purchases it will re-open the building for community use.