Firefighters this morning cordoned off an area of the pier at Warkworth Harbour in Amble after it was damaged by a fire.

A call to alert the fire and rescue service was made at 7.53am.

The fire burnt through the wood and it has left a hole, through which the sea is visible underneath.

Police officers also attended. The fire is not believed to have been malicious.

