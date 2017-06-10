Amble ice-cream parlour hopes to scoop expansion

An award-winning ice-cream parlour, based in Amble, has applied for planning permission for a two-storey building to help create employment opportunities and keep up with high demand.

Spurreli Boutique Icecream has made the application in order to accommodate a new, larger ice-cream parlour and bar area to provide more seating both inside and out for customers, along with a covered terrace and high-end lounge for a frozen cocktail bar.

The two-storey development hopes to increase production output to meet demands by providing dedicated manufacturing and kitchen areas. The planning statement claims that the parlour ‘has outgrown the existing premises, which is now preventing the business from growing’.

Owners Nick and Katie Spurr have also opted for modern design features to ‘show a contrast between old and new’.

The plan would also be expected to create seven permanent jobs. Spurreli currently employs 14 staff, which is hoped to increase to 21 full and part-time positions, should the plans go ahead.

The parlour first opened its doors in August 2010 with a small team of only five. Since then, the business has gone from strength to strength, picking up numerous national awards for their dairy ice cream, gelato and sorbet from the National Ice Cream Competitions and the Great Taste Awards. They managed to scoop eight awards in 2014, along with a silver medal for their Arabica Coffee ice cream.

The council is yet to reach a verdict on the application.